Shehzad Poonawalla lied about ex-PM on TV

NEW DELHI: In a recent TV debate, BJP’s national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla claimed that in the eight years before the NDA came to power, more than 8,000 people had died in the Northeast.

He alleged that former PM Manmohan Singh did not speak about the violence or visit the state despite being a Rajya Sabha member from Assam.

AltNews went through PIB archives and found that Singh had commented on the incidents in the Northeast many times. In addition, he also visited the state several times.