Scuba diver’s underwater stunt shared with false spin

CHENNAI: A clip of a man swimming underwater and waving a saffron flag with Hanuman’s face imprinted on it has gone viral.

It was claimed that this is an effort by the Indian Navy to mark the occasion of the Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya on January 22.

AltNews ran a check and found that the video actually shows a civilian scuba diver named, Karamanbha Chamadiya, who hails from Gujarat. He had shot this video on his own accord and he is unrelated to the Navy.