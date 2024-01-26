Begin typing your search...

Scuba diver’s underwater stunt shared with false spin

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|25 Jan 2024 11:17 PM GMT
CHENNAI: A clip of a man swimming underwater and waving a saffron flag with Hanuman’s face imprinted on it has gone viral.

It was claimed that this is an effort by the Indian Navy to mark the occasion of the Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya on January 22.

AltNews ran a check and found that the video actually shows a civilian scuba diver named, Karamanbha Chamadiya, who hails from Gujarat. He had shot this video on his own accord and he is unrelated to the Navy.

truth exposedScuba diverunderwater stuntIndian Navy
DTNEXT Bureau

