Salzburg Airport has no helpdesk for ‘misspellers’

NEW DELHI: A recent viral image shows a signboard with the text: “Sorry, this is Austria, not Australia! Need help? Please press the button. Even for the most unlikely of situations”. Several users claimed that the Salzburg Airport in Austria has a special desk for travellers who accidentally flew to Austria instead of Australia.

AltNews found that the signboard was indeed a marketing gimmick carried out by a services firm. Austria has no such helpdesk for misspellers.