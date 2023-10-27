Ronaldo not been ‘punished’ by Iran for hugging fan

NEW DELHI: A video featuring footballer Cristiano Ronaldo hugging a woman in a wheelchair has gone viral. It was claimed that Ronaldo visited Iran in September and met his fan Fatima Hamami. It was also claimed that Ronaldo was sentenced to lashings for hugging her, as the Islamic court viewed it as adultery.

AltNews found that Hamami, who is 85 per cent paralysed, made portraits of footballer with her feet, as she is a super fan. The Iranian Embassy in Spain denied the claim of any court ruling against Ronaldo.