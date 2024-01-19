Ram Mandir built on same site as Babri Masjid

CHENNAI: Ascreenshot of Google Maps has gone viral with the claim that the temple is not located at the site where the Babri Masjid once stood or on the parcel of land over which two communities have sparred for decades.

It is claimed that the Mandir is actually being built 3 km away. Alt News searched for the Temple being built in Ayodhya on Google Earth Pro.

Compared to old satellite images of the same site, it was inferred that the location of the new temple is exactly where the Masjid once stood.