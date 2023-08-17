Rahul’s words taken out of context by BJP leaders

CHENNAI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi delivered a speech in the Parliament during the debate on the no-confidence motion brought against the government by the Opposition. Soon after, a video went viral in which Gandhi can be heard saying, “Hanuman did not burn down Lanka.”

BJP leaders shared the footage alleging Rahul has not read the Ramayana right. AltNews found the full video features Rahul saying, “Ravana only listened to Meghnad and Kumbhakaran. Similarly, Modi listens to only Amit Shah and Adani. Hanuman did not burn down Lanka. It was burnt by Ravana’s arrogance.”