DeTect: Propaganda outlet’s news editor arrested, not abducted

CHENNAI: Against the backdrop of the communal stir in Haryana, Mukesh Kumar, the editor of a propaganda outlet tweeted that the Gurugram police commissioner had been receiving calls from a foreign news channel to investigate and arrest Hindus.

He added that Hindu activists were being detained indiscriminately.

Later, the outlet tweeted that Kumar had been abducted by some goons. AltNews found that Kumar was arrested by the Cyber Crime branch of the police for sharing a tweet about the Gurugram commissioner.