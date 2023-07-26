Politico’s kin falsely named as accused in assault

An image of two men in RSS uniform – black cap, white shirt and brown knee-length trousers, has gone viral with the claim that they were among the individuals accused in the Manipur sexual assault case involving two Kuki women.

In the caption, a netizen called for banning the RSS. Alt News found that the man on the right in the viral image is the state vice-president of Manipur BJP, Chidananda Singh, accompanied by his son. The duo have no involvement in the aforementioned case.