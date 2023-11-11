Palestinians are not faking injury in viral video

Begin typing your search...

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|11 Nov 2023 1:00 AM GMT  ( Updated:2023-11-11 01:00:16.0  )
NEW DELHI: A viral video shows a child with a bloodied face being attended. A man is also seen walking with a camera. Pro-Israel groups shared this video with the hashtag #Pallywood.

The derogatory term is used to discredit the claims of the death toll and destruction in Gaza by suggesting that Palestinians are play-acting injury and even death.

AltNews found that the girl in the video is not being made to enact an injury to fool the media or manipulate public opinion. It is a behind-the-scenes shot of a movie filmed in Lebanon.

TruthexposedPro-Israel groupsGazaPalestinianGaza death toll
