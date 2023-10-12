Pak team not greeted with saffron scarves in India

HYDERABAD: A clip featuring the Pakistan men’s cricket team captain Babar Azam has gone viral. In the footage, he is seen wearing a saffron scarf around his neck, and it was claimed that the Pakistani cricket team was greeted upon landing in India for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup with these ‘Bhagwa Gamchhas’ (saffron scarves).

AltNews scanned through the whole video and found that members of the Pakistani team draped scarves around their necks of several colours, not just saffron/orange.