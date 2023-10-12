Begin typing your search...

Pak team not greeted with saffron scarves in India

Pakistani cricket team was greeted upon landing in India for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup with these ‘Bhagwa Gamchhas’ (saffron scarves).

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|11 Oct 2023 10:30 PM GMT  ( Updated:2023-10-11 22:30:27.0  )
Pak team not greeted with saffron scarves in India
X

Babar Azam

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

HYDERABAD: A clip featuring the Pakistan men’s cricket team captain Babar Azam has gone viral. In the footage, he is seen wearing a saffron scarf around his neck, and it was claimed that the Pakistani cricket team was greeted upon landing in India for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup with these ‘Bhagwa Gamchhas’ (saffron scarves).

AltNews scanned through the whole video and found that members of the Pakistani team draped scarves around their necks of several colours, not just saffron/orange.

WorldSportsCricketPakistanPakistan Cricket TeamBabar AzamPakistan CaptainIndians WelcomesICCICC World Cup
DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X