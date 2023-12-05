Begin typing your search...
Opinion poll showing Cong win in Telangana is fake
An opinion poll for Telangana in which Congress is miles ahead of the incumbent BRS had gone viral. The figures are ascribed to a ‘poll of polls’ survey by a news channel. Sharing the numbers, Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate tweeted, “This confirms what we are seeing on the ground in Telangana.” AltNews found that the polls, which predicted a landslide victory for Congress in Telangana, are not genuine. The news channel refuted claims stating that they did not carry opinion polls for Telangana elections.
