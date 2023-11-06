Old video shared as that of Pak airbase attack

NEW DELHI: Last week, armed terrorists stormed an air force base at Mianwali in Pakistan’s Punjab province. Three aircraft parked at the base were damaged even and nine militants were neutralised.

Against this backdrop, a video of an aircraft going up in flames has gone viral, with users claiming the visuals are from Mianwali.

AltNews found the video was actually shot in May this year when protests broke out after former PM Imran Khan was arrested. His supporters allegedly set fire to the replica of an aircraft outside Mianwali air base in Pakistan.