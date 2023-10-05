Begin typing your search...

Old video of Prayagraj lawyers shared with false claim

It was alleged that it was the first time that a funeral procession of a Chief Minister was taken out as a symbol of protest.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|5 Oct 2023 6:19 PM GMT
CHENNAI: A viral video shows several lawyers carrying out a symbolic funeral procession of the UP government.

Netizens shared the video claiming that the incident took place in Prayagraj recently, on account of police officers lathi-charging several lawyers in Hapur district.

It was alleged that it was the first time that a funeral procession of a Chief Minister was taken out as a symbol of protest. AltNews found that the video is from 2019 and is unrelated to the incident in Hapur.

Truth exposedOld videoPrayagraj lawyersUP government
DTNEXT Bureau

