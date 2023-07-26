Old video of political clash shared with false angle

CHENNAI: A viral CCTV footage shows a group of men can be seen throwing stones at an unseen target. It was claimed the video is from Kerala where some Muslims were pelting stones at Hindu homes, threatening them to vacate the place.

A message said, “Kerala would face a Kashmir-like situation in the future.” Alt News found that the video pertained to an incident from 2016 in Nadapuram, Kozhikode. The clashes were the outcome of a long-standing political rivalry and there is no communal angle.