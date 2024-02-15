Old video from Haridwar shared as Haldwani stir

CHENNAI: Against the backdrop of the recent violence in Haldwani in Uttarakhand following the demolition of a mosque and madrasa in Banbhoolpura, where six people had lost their lives, a video has gone viral.

Some users claiming it depicted scenes of violence while others claimed that it featured Muslims protesting against the UCC Bill being passed in the Uttarakhand assembly.

AltNews found that old videos of a crowd that gathered in Jwalapur to offer namaz on Eid-ul-Fitr in 2022 was shared as that of the recent violence in Haldwani.