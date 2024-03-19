Old photo shared in collage to mock Bengal CM

Begin typing your search...

A wound on the left side of her forehead is covered with a band-aid. Users alleged that she had faked her injury.

ByDTNEXT Bureau|18 March 2024
Mamata Banerjee

WEST BENGAL: A photo collage of West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, who recently suffered an injury after a fall has gone viral. The collage depicts two different images of Banerjee’s injury. In one, her wound is seen in the middle of her forehead.

In the other, a wound on the left side of her forehead is covered with a band-aid. Users alleged that she had faked her injury. AltNews found the photos are from different occasions. One is from March and the image where she has a band-aid on one side of her forehead is from January this year.

DTNEXT Bureau

