Old images shared with false angle on Israel war

CHENNAI: A viral photo collage depicts an Israeli soldier tackling a Palestinian boy, while the other shows a Hamas fighter walking beside a smiling Israeli boy.

The message talks about how both sides treat the ‘enemy’s children.’

AltNews found that neither of the images is recent or related to the current Israel-Hamas war.

One image is from 2017 and shows a Palestinian child dragged by an Israeli officer. The other dates back to 2021 and was clicked during a military parade.