Begin typing your search...

No truth in report of girl’s kidnapping in Kolkata

This allegedly happened when the girl’s family was waiting for a cab.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|6 April 2024 1:44 AM GMT
No truth in report of girl’s kidnapping in Kolkata
X

NEW DELHI: A viral message claimed a group of Muslim men had abducted a girl from outside the Quest Mall in Kolkata. This allegedly happened when the girl’s family was waiting for a cab. The guards at the mall did not help her and Kolkata Police refused to register a case against the accused. The message also says that four such incidents had taken place in the last 10 days. AltNews found from the Joint CP (Crime) of Kolkata police Syed Waquar that “No such incident (as the one reported in the viral message) has come to our knowledge.”

Truth exposedgirl kidnapping in KolkataQuest Mall in KolkataKolkata police
DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X