No truth in report of girl’s kidnapping in Kolkata

NEW DELHI: A viral message claimed a group of Muslim men had abducted a girl from outside the Quest Mall in Kolkata. This allegedly happened when the girl’s family was waiting for a cab. The guards at the mall did not help her and Kolkata Police refused to register a case against the accused. The message also says that four such incidents had taken place in the last 10 days. AltNews found from the Joint CP (Crime) of Kolkata police Syed Waquar that “No such incident (as the one reported in the viral message) has come to our knowledge.”