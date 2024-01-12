Ministers share foreign locales as Indian hotspots

CHENNAI: Against the backdrop of the Maldives controversy, various politicians and ministers have urged people to travel to island destinations within India by sharing apparent images of places such as Lakshadweep, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and Port Blair.

AltNews found that many of the images shared online were those from beaches in Bali, Thailand, French Polynesia, and other destinations in south east Asia. Not one image was from Lakshadweep, or from Port Blair.