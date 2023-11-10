Man performing garba in video is not PM Modi

NEW DELHI: A video that seemingly shows Prime Minister Modi performing traditional Gujarati garba with a group of women has gone viral. Users marvelled at his dancing skills while sharing the clip.

A user tagged Modi’s official X-handle and shared the video with the caption, “PM Modi dances at a navaratri garba program. Very graceful.” AltNews found that the video features a man who is a lookalike of the PM.

Vikas Mahante often attends programmes dressed up as the Prime Minister. This event was held in Harrow, London.