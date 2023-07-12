Begin typing your search...

Killing of teen in Gurugram given a communal angle

Alt News reached out to the ACP who confirmed that both the victim and the accused are Hindu.

12 July 2023
NEW DELHI: A new viral video claims that a girl in Gurugram has been stabbed to death by a man hailing from the minority community. A Twitter user shared the video with a caption saying, “In Mullahera village, one ‘Abdul’ stabbed a Hindu girl to death with a knife and the secular Hindus stood there and recorded videos of the incident.” Alt News reached out to the ACP who confirmed that both the victim and the accused are Hindu. The man’s name is Ramkumar and there is no communal angle in this case.

