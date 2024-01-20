Begin typing your search...

Jinping did not thank Rahul, fake tweet goes viral

The image was shared to imply the Congress was colluding with China.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|19 Jan 2024 9:00 PM GMT
Jinping did not thank Rahul, fake tweet goes viral
X

Xi Jinping

CHENNAI: A screenshot of a video allegedly released by the Chinese state mouthpiece Global Times, regarding the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra has gone viral.

It features Chinese President Xi Jinping thanking Rahul Gandhi for starting the Yatra from Manipur instead of ‘Indian-occupied’ Arunachal Pradesh. The image was shared to imply the Congress was colluding with China.

AltNews found the last article related to Rahul that appeared in Global Times was published in 2022. So, the image was doctored.

Truth exposedViral videoXi JinpingCongressChinese President Xi JinpingRahul Gandhi
DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X