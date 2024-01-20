Jinping did not thank Rahul, fake tweet goes viral

CHENNAI: A screenshot of a video allegedly released by the Chinese state mouthpiece Global Times, regarding the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra has gone viral.

It features Chinese President Xi Jinping thanking Rahul Gandhi for starting the Yatra from Manipur instead of ‘Indian-occupied’ Arunachal Pradesh. The image was shared to imply the Congress was colluding with China.

AltNews found the last article related to Rahul that appeared in Global Times was published in 2022. So, the image was doctored.