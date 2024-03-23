Image of ‘belly dancing’ politician was morphed

NEW DELHI: An image of a woman politician from India had recently gone viral, with claims that the said leader had performed a belly dance at a party. Congress leader Arunesh Yadav from Lucknow had shared the picture on Twitter with disparaging remarks.

AltNews found that the original picture is from 2012 and was clicked at an event in Turkey. It depicts a different woman, on whose face, a digitally altered image of the politician was superimposed. An FIR was filed against Yadav.