Holi celebration video shot in Delhi metro not fake

NEW DELHI: A video featuring two women inside a metro rail coach applying gulaal on each other while dancing to a Bollywood song has gone viral. Netizens sought action against the women in the video. Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said the authenticity of the video was “doubtful” and it might have been created using deep fake tech. AltNews found that multiple media outlets had corroborated the report. The video was created by two Instagram influencers Preeti Mourya and Km Vineeta.

First published on www.altnews.in