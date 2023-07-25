Begin typing your search...

Govt not running mobile campaign for UCC consent

PM Modi referred to the Uniform Civil Code in a programme, after which the debate gained momentum. Last month, the Union Ministry of Law and Justice solicited views of stakeholders about the UCC.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|24 July 2023 11:29 PM GMT
CHENNAI: Recently, PM Modi referred to the Uniform Civil Code in a programme, after which the debate gained momentum. Last month, the Union Ministry of Law and Justice solicited views of stakeholders about the UCC.

A viral message with a phone number claims that over 20 lakh Muslims, Christians voted against it. Now, Hindus are asked to consent by giving a missed call to the number, the message said.

AltNews found the Law Commission has issued a disclaimer on fraudulent WhatsApp texts being circulated regarding the UCC. The govt is running no such helpline for UCC consent.

DTNEXT Bureau

