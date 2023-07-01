Girls beat up abuser, incident given communal tint

Begin typing your search...

She remarked that Hindu sisters were ‘becoming aware’ of predatory men of the minority community.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|1 July 2023 3:14 AM GMT
A video of a man being beaten up by a schoolgirl has gone viral with the claim that he molested her and was thus publicly beaten up by the girl and her sister on the streets of Ahmedabad. A user tweeted the video and thanked the ‘lionesses’ of Ahmedabad. She remarked that Hindu sisters were ‘becoming aware’ of predatory men of the minority community. AltNews spoke to local cops and found that all those involved in the altercation were Hindus. The communal spin was false.

DTNEXT Bureau

