Gayatri Mantra not recited at Pak PM’s swearing-in

NEW DELHI: A recent video features a woman reciting the Gayatri Mantra in the presence of the former Prime Minister of Pakistan Nawaz Sharif. Netizens shared the video with the caption, “Shehbaz Sharif takes oath as Prime Minister of Pakistan with Gayatri Mantra.”

AltNews found that a video from 2017 of Pakistani singer Narodha Malini reciting the Gayatri Mantra at a Holi celebration in the presence of Nawaz Sharif was being shared across social media with a false narrative.