France riots: Unrelated images flood social media

PARIS: Last month, the French police shot a youth named Nahel Merzouk near Paris after he failed to stop his car when ordered to by traffic police. After news of the killing broke out, protests erupted across the country. Many Twitter users shared a set of videos and images suggesting they were related to the recent riots. One of the images depicts a building on fire, and it was alleged that this was the Marseilles Public Library. AltNews ran a check and found thatit was in fact the Manila Central Post Office in Philippines.