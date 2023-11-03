Did US President Biden link Hamas attack to IMEEC?

CHENNAI: On October 25, US President Joe Biden held a press meet at the White House. Biden touched upon the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas.

A news agency reported that Biden stated the progress on the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEEC) could be a possible reason for Hamas’ attack on Israel.

AltNews went through the script of the entire speech available on the White House website to get the full context. Biden did not say that the economic corridor was the reason for the Hamas attack.