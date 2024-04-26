Did Rahul Gandhi speak about wealth redistribution?

Begin typing your search...

An MP remarked Rahul was talking about ‘snatching away’ the rights and properties of Hindus.

25 April 2024
NEW DELHI: Following the furore surrounding PM Modi’s divisive rhetoric in Rajasthan, a clip of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s speech has gone viral. Right wing politicos shared the clip alleging ‘Hinduphobia’ by Gandhi. An MP remarked Rahul was talking about ‘snatching away’ the rights and properties of Hindus. AltNews found that Rahul had actually spoken about the representation of dalits, tribals, OBCs, and poor people, and guaranteed them their rightful place in society. There was no mention of redistributing wealth, ‘taken’ from Hindus.

