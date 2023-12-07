Did man fight with grandfather over same woman?

CHENNAI: A viral video from Bangladesh, shows an elderly man seated next to a woman in a village, and a younger man, his grandson confronting him. It is implied that they are fighting over the woman.

It was alleged that as per Sharia rules in the village, a respected elderly maulana ruled that the young man could not get his wife back unless the maulvi married to her, grants her divorce.

AltNews found that the footage is part of a scripted video made for entertainment purposes.