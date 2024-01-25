Did Italian PM congratulate Hindus on Ram Mandir?

CHENNAI: Against the backdrop of the Pran Pratishtha of the Ram Mandir, a clip of Italian PM Giorgia Meloni purportedly ‘congratulating’ Hindus has gone viral.

In the clip, Meloni speaks in Italian and subtitles show her showering praises on the government.

AltNews found that a video of Meloni expressing her gratitude to followers who sent her birthday wishes was falsely shared as her wishing the people of India on the momentous occasion of the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha.