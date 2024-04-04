DeTect:Photo from Ethiopia peddled as that of AAP cadre

CHENNAI: An image depicting a crowd of people has gone viral with the claim it shows AAP supporters in the streets of Delhi protesting against the arrest ofArvind Kejriwal. A tweet said: “The roads of Delhi have been inundated with Kejriwal-bhakts. #IndiaWithKejriwal”. AltNews found a news report from 2017 titled “Ethiopia is the hot new place in Africa – here’s why”. The article carried the now-viral image with the following caption, “The annual Great Ethiopian Run in Addis Ababa is popular among tourists.”