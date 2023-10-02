DeTect: Workers seen in pics with PM, not the same person

CHENNAI: A post depicting a man alongside PM Modi alleges that the same man appears to be a shoe-mender in one picture and a potter in the other.

Users implied that a certain shoot of PM meeting artisans from the footwear industry at Yashobhoomi Convention Centre was staged.

AltNews’ fact check revealed that the claim is false, as the images are of two different persons.

A closer look at both images revealed that both the men are not identical.