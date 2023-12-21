DeTect: Women consuming alcohol not BJP workers from MP

NEW DELHI: The results of the 2023 assembly polls held in Madhya Pradesh were declared on December 3.

The BJP emerged victorious having garnered the majority in this election.

Following this, a video went viral on social media which showed a group of women consuming alcoholic drinks. It was alleged that these were BJP’s women functionaries in MP who were celebrating the party’s win.

AltNews found that the video is actually from November and is unrelated to the MP elections. However, it wasn’t able to confirm the origin of the footage.