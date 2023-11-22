DeTect: When false news is spread, it can cause a negative impact among millions. Be a responsible citizen, combat this growing problem by separating fact from fiction here

CHENNAI:

Did crowd chant Hanuman Chalisa at World Cup final?

India faced Australia in the final of the ICC men’s cricket World Cup 2023 at the Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. A video in which spectators at the packed stadium are heard chanting the Hanuman Chalisa in unison was shared widely on social media. Several media outlets picked up the clip and claimed that spectators were heard chanting. AltNews found that audio from a satsang was edited to match the video from the stadium to make it appear that lakhs of spectators chanted the Chalisa during the match.