DeTect: When false news is spread, it can cause a negative impact among millions.

Old photo of scribe falsely linked to ongoing war

A picture of a TV reporter with her face heavily bandaged is doing the rounds on social media with users claiming that journalist Hana Mahameed was wounded in an Israeli grenade blast in East Jerusalem while covering the ongoing Israel-Hamas war. AltNews found that the picture of Mahameed is from 2015. Mahameed had returned back to her job hours after she had been hit by an Israeli grenade.