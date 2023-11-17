DeTect: Was donkey painted in Israeli flag colours set ablaze?

CHENNAI: A collage of two pictures depicts some men dragging a donkey with the Israeli flag painted on its body and the donkey being burned.

Several users have shared the photo collage claiming that pro-Palestine protesters had burned the donkey.

AltNews found that it was two separate pictures from two different years.

The first image of the painted donkey was from 2011, while the second image is from 2014 when Palestinians burnt a donkey killed earlier by an Israeli air strike in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip.