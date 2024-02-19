DeTect: Visual of ‘beefed up’ tractor not from farmers’ stir

CHENNAI: A video of a heavily modified tractor purportedly used by farmers in the ongoing protest in Delhi has gone viral.

“The so-called farmers making unrealistic demands from the GoI seem fully prepared as if gearing up for a war against the state”, wrote a verified user.

AltNews found that the video was from Turkey.

The brand-name imprinted on the boilerplate of the tractor in the video is Hattat, a Turkish firm