DeTect: Visual of ‘beefed up’ tractor not from farmers’ stir

A video of a heavily modified tractor purportedly used by farmers in the ongoing protest in Delhi has gone viral

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|19 Feb 2024 1:30 AM GMT  ( Updated:2024-02-19 01:30:26.0  )
Screengrab of the viral video

CHENNAI: A video of a heavily modified tractor purportedly used by farmers in the ongoing protest in Delhi has gone viral.

“The so-called farmers making unrealistic demands from the GoI seem fully prepared as if gearing up for a war against the state”, wrote a verified user.

AltNews found that the video was from Turkey.

The brand-name imprinted on the boilerplate of the tractor in the video is Hattat, a Turkish firm

DTNEXT Bureau

