DeTect: Video of Turkish child shared with false angle

CHENNAI: A photo of a Turkish child standing beside the headmaster of her school has gone viral on social media with the claim that the two are husband and wife.

AltNews found that the image was from Aug 2016, and was pertaining to a play school in the city of Elazig, Turkey which was conducting special classes for children to read the Quran.

It turns out that some of the children were dressed in wedding attire, as part of a dramatic re-enactment.

The claims in the viral video are false.







