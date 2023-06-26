DeTect: Video of schoolgirl married to teacher is scripted

A video of an elderly man and a schoolgirl sitting in a park has gone viral. The girl says that she is 18 and that the man, her school teacher, has married her at a temple. The girl goes on to say that she is pregnant. When asked about how the man could have consummated the relationship, he says he plans to give her half of his property. AltNews found that the complete video contains a disclaimer of it being a scripted one. The actor who plays the school teacher has played similar parts in many other scripted videos.



First published on www.altnews.in