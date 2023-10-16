Begin typing your search...

DeTect: Video of rioters scaling Israeli border fence is old

The handle of the Israeli War Room tweeted the clip and later deleted it.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|15 Oct 2023 7:45 PM GMT
DeTect: Video of rioters scaling Israeli border fence is old
Screengrab from the video.

NEW DELHI: In the midst of the ongoing Israel war, a video of people scaling a fence has gone viral with the claim that they are Lebanese terrorists, trying to enter Israeli territory.

The handle of the Israeli War Room tweeted the clip and later deleted it.

AltNews found that the actual protest took place in the Al Odaisseh area opposite the Al Mutaleh Israeli settlement at the Lebanese border with Israel on May 15, 2021. And they are unrelated to the present conflict.


DTNEXT Bureau

