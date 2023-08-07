DeTect; Video of raid on PWD staffer’s house shared falsely

NEW DELHI: A viral video shows men removing sections of a water pipe and retrieving bundles of cash hidden in it.

Netizens claimed this raid was carried out by officials at a PWD engineer’s house in Delhi, and they had retrieved Rs 19 crore in cash.

AltNews found that in 2019, Karnataka’s anti-corruption bureau had undertaken this operation in relation to unaccounted assets of govt employees.

The video shows a raid being carried out in the house of a junior PWD engineer in Kalaburgi district.

A sum of 13 lakh in cash was recovered from the pipe.