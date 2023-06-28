DeTect: Video of Priyank Kharge shared with false claim

A clip of Karnataka minister Priyank Kharge has gone viral with the claim that he instructed the police to jail those who try to save cows. Many opined that this was an anti-Hindu stance as they believed Kharge was promoting cow slaughter. Article 48 of the Constitution prohibits the slaughter of animals in public spaces. AltNews viewed the video in its entirety and found that Kharge had said individuals claiming to be Gau Rakshaks and inciting violence should be arrested and prosecuted. Kharge also called for jailing those who illegally smuggle animals.

First published on www.altnews.in