DeTect: Video of MP scuffle shared with communal twist

UTTARKHAND: A video of a cop being heckled by a mob has gone viral with the claim that the clip is from Haldwani, Uttarakhand and the cop is ‘SHO Anand’. This video is being shared against the backdrop of the recent violence in Haldwani after the demolition of a mosque and madrasa in Banbhoolpura.

AltNews ran a check and found that the video is unrelated to the violence that broke out in Haldwani. The clip is from Madhya Pradesh and of an unrelated incident that took place in the first week of February.