DeTect: Video of man disparaging Hindus given communal spin

The man filming Hussain states that Hinduism is a tolerant faith, and hence, he sat there and heard Hussain insult Hindus.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|26 Oct 2023 1:00 AM GMT  ( Updated:2023-10-26 01:00:48.0  )
NEW DELHI: A viral video features a man claiming to be Javed Hussain saying that there are no Hindus in Haridwar who can fight against Muslims. The man filming Hussain states that Hinduism is a tolerant faith, and hence, he sat there and heard Hussain insult Hindus.

AltNews found that the viral video is not of a member of the minority community insulting Hindus. It is a Hindu who impersonated a Muslim man and made communal statements.

As per Haridwar police, the man was in an intoxicated state when he was filmed.

DTNEXT Bureau

