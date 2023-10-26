DeTect: Video of man disparaging Hindus given communal spin

NEW DELHI: A viral video features a man claiming to be Javed Hussain saying that there are no Hindus in Haridwar who can fight against Muslims. The man filming Hussain states that Hinduism is a tolerant faith, and hence, he sat there and heard Hussain insult Hindus.

AltNews found that the viral video is not of a member of the minority community insulting Hindus. It is a Hindu who impersonated a Muslim man and made communal statements.

As per Haridwar police, the man was in an intoxicated state when he was filmed.