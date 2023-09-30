DeTect: Video of Jyothi Yarraji’s win not from Asian Games

CHENNAI: A viral video claims that Indian athlete Jyothi Yarraji won the gold medal in the 100m hurdle race in the ongoing Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou, China, which started on September 23.

Singer Asha Bhosle also shared the clip with the caption, “Congratulations to Yarraji from AP for winning the Gold for 100mts hurdles at the Asian Games.”

AltNews found that the viral video is from July 2023, which relates to Yarraji bagging a gold medal in the 100m hurdle race in Asian Athletics Championships 2023.