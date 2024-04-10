DeTect: Video of Iftar party peddled as that of Kolkata

CHENNAI: A video showing tables and chairs blocking a road for an Iftar get-together has gone viral with the claim this was from Kolkata. A user said, “After Namaz, here is Iftar party on the road.”

AltNews found a report that said, “The party was arranged on the state highway in Ullal Taluk at Mudipu junction, Mangaluru which is a busy intersection leading to the new IT hub of Dakshina Kannada district.”

The ECI served a notice to the organiser for violating the model code of conduct.