Begin typing your search...

DeTect: Video of functionaries clashing in TN is misleading

AltNews found that the video was not from a BJP meeting.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|15 April 2024 8:30 PM GMT  ( Updated:2024-04-15 20:30:22.0  )
DeTect: Video of functionaries clashing in TN is misleading
X

Political functionaries flinging chairs at one another in what appears to be a large conference hall has gone viral

CHENNAI: A video showing several political functionaries flinging chairs at one another in what appears to be a large conference hall has gone viral. Users alleged that the footage is from a BJP meeting in Tamil Nadu.

Not sure about 400 seats, but definitely 400 chairs were flung, said one user.

AltNews found that the video was not from a BJP meeting.

The clash broke out among audiences at a debate in Kanchipuram, where representatives from ruling and opposition political parties were invited.

Truth exposedpolitical functionarieslarge conference hallBJP meetingdebate
DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X