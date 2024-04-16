Begin typing your search...
DeTect: Video of functionaries clashing in TN is misleading
AltNews found that the video was not from a BJP meeting.
CHENNAI: A video showing several political functionaries flinging chairs at one another in what appears to be a large conference hall has gone viral. Users alleged that the footage is from a BJP meeting in Tamil Nadu.
Not sure about 400 seats, but definitely 400 chairs were flung, said one user.
The clash broke out among audiences at a debate in Kanchipuram, where representatives from ruling and opposition political parties were invited.
