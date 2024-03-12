DeTect: Video of errant Delhi cop shared with false angle

NEW DELHI: A video showing a Delhi Police sub-inspector (SI) kicking and assaulting people offering Namaz on the road in Inderlok area has invited condemnation. The SI, Manoj Kumar Tomar, was suspended and an inquiry was initiated.

Some netizens claimed one of the men was dressed in a burqa, alluding that he might have had some sinister motive. AltNews found that the said man was wearing a black hoodie, a skullcap, and holding a prayer mat. There was no one in the crowd wearing a burqa.